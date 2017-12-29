Brush fire scorches 13 acres in Sunland-Tujunga area

A brush fire that broke out Thursday evening in the Sunland-Tujunga area burned 13 acres before it was doused by firefighters, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No evacuations were ordered in the blaze.

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. near Oro Vista Park at Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Oro Vista Avenue, according to the fire department. It was knocked down by midnight.

The blaze, which erupted near the Creek fire burn area, was fueled by heavy brush and driven by 10 mph wind gusts, the fire department said.

Aerial video showed water-dropping helicopters and large flames burning along the canyons, and not far from many hillside homes.

Initially, officials said, there was some threat to homes sitting north and northeast of the fire, just above Big Tujunga Canyon Road, but firefighters were in place to protect those structures.

“Due to the quick actions by firefighters, no structures were damaged despite being initially threatened in the Riverwood community area,” said LAFD spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

More than 130 LAFD firefighters took part in battling the blaze, along with personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

