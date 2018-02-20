Orange County's riverside homeless begin trading tents for motel vouchers, other aid as camp is cleared

A crowd of homeless people, wearing hoodies and woolen hats in the morning cold, lined up along the Santa Ana River trail early Tuesday to collect motel vouchers before having to leave Orange County's largest homeless camp.
As they inched forward to an area manned by county officials, workers tried to answer questions and took notes to steer people like Michael Parenteau, 67, who has lived on the streets for 15 years, to services including housing, healthcare and transportation.
"I'm ready. This is my one chance if I want to get my life in order and get back on my feet," Parenteau said.
The retired carpenter clutched a rope as he led his terrier mix, Frankie, to join the waiting throng.
Moving Day at the so-called Camp Hope, assembled next to Anaheim's Honda Center, brought together an assortment of tent city residents with 40 members of the county's Health Care Agency, all working to screen and process applicants.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter lifted a temporary restraining order on evictions, enabling homeless advocates and representatives from the county, plus the cities of Anaheim, Costa Mesa and Orange, to join forces to clear the riverbed encampment.
Last week, the judge — a decorated Marine and Vietnam War veteran — walked several miles along the encampment to get an up-close and personal look at how people were living there.
Carter had asked that the evictions be done "humanely and with dignity."
Many of the homeless have already left.
Since Valentine's Day, 244 riverbed residents have been moved to motels, according to Susan Price, the county's homeless czar.
But as word spread about motel vouchers, homeless people from different parts of Southern California began streaming in, trying to get their names on a waiting list.
"We know there are new faces and they're exploiting the goodness of the county. But we know who's been here because we have inventory," said County Supervisor Todd Spitzer.
County CEO Frank Kim said county workers are familiar with the people who have called the riverbed home. But that hasn't stopped new people from arriving, he said.
"Just yesterday, I was out here and people would open up their cars and a bunch of other people would step out with their sleeping bags, looking for a motel voucher," Kim said. "We want to be clear that vouchers are being offered only to the riverbed residents. But we will work with all the homeless to help connect them to other services they need."