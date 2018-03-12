San Diego area ICE arrests of noncriminal immigrants led nation from October to December

"While ICE continues to prioritize its enforcement resources to focus on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security, the agency's acting director has made it clear that ICE will not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens form potential enforcement," Mack told the San Diego Union-Tribune on multiple occasions. "All of those in violation of our nation's immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable, he or she will be removed from the United States."