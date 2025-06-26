Trump will end crisis hotline for LGBTQ+ youth. But L.A. has options for those in need

A national hotline will no longer provide services specifically for LGBTQ+ youths in crisis. The Trump administration is ending that support next month.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has counselors for anyone in emotional distress or contemplating suicide but also has connected LGBTQ+ youth with specially trained counselors. Research has shown this population experiences significantly higher rates of suicidal ideation. But that specialized service will end July 17.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which funds the 988 hotline, said in a statement that callers would no longer have the option to “press 3” for LGBTQ+-specific services. The agency said it would not “silo LGB+ youth services” but rather focus on serving all who are seeking help.

Advertisement

For members of the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles, there are other options, with specifically trained mental health counselors. But advocates for the 988 service say its loss will leave a hole in crisis intervention.

This is one more way that people are going to feel like they’re not seen, aren’t sure of where to reach out for help or don’t feel safe enough to seek support, said Terra Russell-Slavin, chief impact officer with the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

They noted that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announcement used the acronym “LGB+.” Despite trans youth being a group vulnerable to suicidal ideation, they said, “they literally ... removed the word ‘trans’ from the purpose of the hotline.”

Advertisement

In less than 30 days, the program that “has provided life-saving services to more than 1.3 million LGBTQ+ young people” nationwide will no longer be available for those who need it,” said Jaymes Black in a statement. Black is chief executive of the Trevor Project, which has been providing counseling targeted at LGBTQ+ youth through the 988 hotline since 2022.

“The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible,” Black said.

Linda Yoon, founder of Yellow Chair Collective, said the Trevor Project has been a lifesaving resource for many queer youth, including some of the collective’s clients. The group provides LGBTQ+ affirming counseling among other services and focuses on providing mental health support for Asian American and multicultural populations.

Advertisement

“Losing that federally funded support is incredibly concerning,” Yoon told The Times. “These specialized services exist for a reason — they meet needs that general services often overlook or are unequipped to address.”

Queer youth experience significantly higher rates of suicidal ideation than their non-LGBTQ+ peers, experts say.

More than 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people in the United States seriously consider suicide each year, and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds, according to the Trevor Project.

Yoon and her team see youths in crisis in their clinical work.

“Many of our LGBTQ+ youth clients come in with more complex, high-risk cases,” she said, “especially when they come from unsupportive or unsafe family environments — which, unfortunately, still happens far too often.”

More than 50 queer youths seek services from Yellow Chair Collective per year, and many are looking for support after a crisis or when they’ve struggled to access the care they need elsewhere.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was a resource that the collective made known to clients. Going forward, the group will refer them to the Trevor Project, which Yoon said would continue to offer crisis support independently, 24/7.

Advertisement

The Trevor Project can be reached at (866) 488-7386. You can also text or chat.

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line. More resources

In 2022, about 17 years after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was launched with a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 988 began the pilot phase of its specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth. At the time, the Trevor Project served as the sole provider of the services. Eventually it was one of seven centers providing help.

Last year, according to the Trevor Project, its counselors helped an estimated 500,000 people — nearly half of whom came through the 988 hotline.

At the local level, the Los Angeles County Mental Health Department offers a crisis helpline that’s staffed 24/7 to connect residents with resources including mental health professionals with specific training and programs designed for LGBTQ+ individuals and families.

Yoon still fears the consequences of losing the 988 service for high-risk queer youth. Its help has been not only tailored but also prompt.

“We know in a crisis being able to respond within a timely manner is very important,” she said.

As for Russell-Salvin, they worry about the moment of crisis, when the right contact can make all the difference. They fear that having to find a new, appropriate number to call could be one obstacle too many.

Advertisement

“All of those things are just going to create more barriers,” they said, “and those barriers are part of what’s contributing to the harm.”

LGBTQ+ focused crisis hotlines

Los Angeles County’s Alternative Crisis Response: Through this program, you can access the county’s 24/7 helpline at (800) 854-7771 to connect with culturally responsive services and resources, including mental health professionals specifically trained and programs that are specially designed for LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Trevor Project: The project provides crisis services and peer support nationwide. You can access services by texting “START” to 678-678, calling the hotline at (866)-488-7386 or by live chatting with a professional online.

Trans Lifeline: The grassroots hotline and nonprofit organization offers direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis. You can call the hotline, (877) 565-8860, Monday through Friday for assistance between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific. There are certain holidays that the hotline is closed; a complete list can be found online.

Desi LGBTQ+ Helpline: DEQH offers free, confidential, culturally sensitive peer support, information and resources for LGBTQ+ South Asian individuals and families. You can get in touch with trained volunteers by filling out an online form or by calling (908) 367-3374 on Thursday and Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Pacific.

LGBTQ+ focused resources

Los Angeles LGBT Center: At its 10 locations, the center offers housing, legal aid, healthcare and mental health services to youth and adults who identify as part of the queer and trans communities. A full list of services can be found online or by calling (323) 993-7400.

Advertisement

APLAHealth: At eight locations in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the provider offers healthcare, mental health, food, housing and other support services to the LGBTQ+ community. You can make an appointment for a specific service online.

Yellow Chair Collective: The team is trained in and practices culturally responsive, trauma-informed, LGBTQ+ affirming counseling and psychotherapy services. The practice specializes in serving Asian American and multicultural clients. You can learn more about their services or schedule an appointment online.

Planned Parenthood: Participating locations provide mental and physical health resources for LGBTQ+ community members. Resources include support groups for queer youth ages 14 to 21 and gender-affirming healthcare. You can view all services and make an appointment at a local healthcare facility online.

CalHOPE: California offers online mental health support for youth and young adults through CalHOPE at (833) 317-4673; callers can also find guides to queer specific mental health services.