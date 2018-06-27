California federal judge considers plan to reunite separated children and parents within 30 days

The ACLU is asking for the court to order the following: 1) reunify all children with their parents within 30 days, and within 10 days for children under 5 years old, except when the government has clear evidence that the parent is unfit or a danger to the child, or the parent is in a criminal facility that does not house minors; 2) provide parents telephonic contact with their children within seven days; 3) stop separating children from their parents except when there is clear evidence that the parent is unfit or a danger to the child, or the parent is in a criminal facility that does not house minors; 4) not remove separated parents from the United States without their children, unless the parent affirmatively, knowingly and voluntarily waives the right to reunification before removal.