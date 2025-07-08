I’ve covered California for more than four decades. That’s why I’m taking on Essential California

Jim Rainey reports from the wreckage of his burnt-out childhood home in Malibu.

For more than 40 years, I have reported on some of California’s biggest ruptures, contradictions, characters and conundrums. Now I’ll be working the phones, roving this blessed and sometimes cursed state and arriving most mornings here in your inbox as the regular host of Essential California.

I’ll be trying to help you understand the people, places and events that are changing California, though we know it’s a place that’s always a little beyond our grasp, a place, as John Steinbeck said of “Cannery Row” that “is a poem, a stink, a grating noise, a quality of light, a tone, a habit, a nostalgia, a dream.”

Inspired by Watergate, and the touchdown of the century

Here’s how I got here: Though I was born in New York City, my parents moved us to L.A. when my brother was a toddler, and I was an infant. My sister soon joined us, born in Beverly Hills.

One of my earliest memories was of grabbing the L.A. Times off the front stoop the morning after Bobby Kennedy was shot at the Ambassador Hotel, right here in Los Angeles. His sudden, inexplicable death was a 9-year-old’s introduction to the concept of impermanence.

Journalism found me at Santa Monica High School, where you signed up for the school paper, the Samohi, because faculty advisor Larry Knuth was way cool and because Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein had just sent President Nixon packing for San Clemente.

At UC Berkeley’s Daily Californian I covered sports, including football, and witnessed the greatest play in college football history, which I write about as often as I possibly can.

I entered the pro newspaper ranks with a tiny daily in Danville, east of Oakland. I wrote about playwright Eugene O’Neill’s historic home and came face to face in a prison interview with Sara Jane Moore, the suburban housewife who tried to gun down President Ford.

More than four decades on, California and its people have remained the center of my reporting world.

From Mayor Bradley to Mayor Bass

I was on the streets the fearful night when L.A. burned, after a Simi Valley jury decided not to hold rogue LAPD officers responsible for the savage beating of motorist Rodney King. I’ve covered every L.A. mayor from Tom Bradley to Karen Bass. I wrote about torment in the state’s youth prisons and heartbreak in the overburdened foster care system.

I rode horseback into the Sierras to watch a biologist reestablish trout in a high mountain lake. I swam along (for a mile or two) with a young doctor who conquered the Catalina Channel. I hung out with nudists, wearing nothing but combat boots, in a remote desert oasis.

On rare occasions, my family became part of the news. It happened joyously, when I wrote about my dad on his 90th birthday, celebrated as a working actor. It happened tragically, when someone beat my older brother to death in his Culver City chiropractic office, a crime that remains unsolved.

The news blasted onto the Rainey family doorstep again in January. The epic Palisades fire incinerated the Malibu home where I grew up. I’d be reporting on the fire recovery anyway. Now it has become extra personal.

The fire reintroduced me to an old friend named Bill Stange. He’s a surfer, fisherman, contractor and a bit of a sage. After Bill’s home burned he said something about Malibu that might apply to California as a whole.

“No matter what, [it] goes back to its wildness,” he said, in part. “It turns out we are all just renters here.”

As I help shepherd Essential California, I am fortunate to remain on the story of this singular place. I hope you’ll spend some time with me, seeking out the serious, the silly and the sublime.

Today’s top stories

Federal immigration agents near MacArthur Park in the Westlake area on Monday. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Heavily armed immigration agents descend on MacArthur Park in L.A.

The move comes days after President Trump signed a budget that will provide a mass infusion of funds to the Department of Homeland Security to ramp up its immigration enforcement to levels unseen before in the United States.

Los Angeles has become the poster child of Trump’s mass deportation plan, as more than 1,600 people have been arrested from June 6 to June 22.

For many Angelenos, the spectacle of armed federal agents — faces hidden behind neck gaiters and balaclavas — jumping out of unmarked vans to snatch people off the streets presents a clear threat to public safety.

California and a coalition of 17 other states threw their support behind a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of recent federal immigration enforcement raids in L.A.

California colleges are on edge over a lawsuit challenging funds for Latino-serving campuses

Federal funding for colleges designated as Hispanic-Serving Institutions is threatened by a lawsuit brought by the state of Tennessee and Students for Fair Admissions, the same group that successfully sued Harvard to end affirmative action in admissions.

The suit alleges that the criteria to become an HSI are unconstitutional and discriminatory against other ethnic groups and that all colleges serving low-income students should be allowed to apply for the grants currently available to HSIs “regardless of their ability to hit arbitrary ethnic targets.”

California moves closer to ‘30x30’ conservation goals as threats to public lands loom

California officials have moved closer to their goal of conserving 30% of lands and coastal waters by the year 2030 as the Trump administration advances directives that could claw back areas that were set aside.

Since launching the so-called 30x30 initiative, the state has safeguarded 26.1% of its lands and 21.9% of its coastal waters, according to a new report.

What else is going on

This morning’s must-reads

Other must-reads

For your downtime

Favian Salas serves food to a customer at the El Gato Night Market in Los Angeles. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Food: A fan-favorite Latino night market flickers back to life after ICE raids.

A fan-favorite Latino night market flickers back to life after ICE raids. Theme parks: What’s new at SoCal theme parks this summer — from lively night shows to “Jaws” doughnuts.

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

Muralist Jonas Never paints local businesses lost in the Palisades fire at Gladstone’s on July 2 in Malibu. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Juliana Yamada at Gladstone’s in the Pacific Palisades. Six months after closing due to the Palisades fire, the iconic seafood restaurant finally reopened last weekend.

