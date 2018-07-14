Trump administration unveils new plan to reunite families separated at border

Meekins acknowledged in an affidavit that the streamlined vetting approach will make reunions happen faster. “At the same time, however, that process will likely result in the placing of children with adults who falsely claimed to be their parents or into potentially abusive environments,” he wrote. “While I am fully committed to complying with this Court’s order, I do not believe that the placing of children into such situations is consistent with the mission of HHS or my core values.”