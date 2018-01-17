L.A. Now California: This just in
Three lion cubs debut at Wildlife Waystation

Three lion cubs, born at the Wildlife Waystation on Sept. 14, made their public debut today in Lake View Terrace.

The triplets, two female and one male, were a surprise to the staff as Tangassi, the father of the cubs, was thought to have had a vasectomy.

Founder Martine Colette said the waystation has a strict no-breeding policy.

The trio are being raised by Gypsy, their mother. The father lives in an adjacent enclosure.

The lion family was evacuated during the recent Creek fire, which burned a portion of the property.

