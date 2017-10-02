Immigrant detainees should be offered affordable bond for release, 9th Circuit says

Immigrants detained by authorities must be offered affordable bond for their release, a federal appeals court decided Monday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said immigration judges should consider a non-citizen’s ability to to pay when setting a bond.

“The government’s discretion to incarcerate non-citizens is always constrained by the requirements of due process,” Judge Stephen Reinhardt wrote for the panel. “No person may be imprisoned merely on account of his poverty.”

The decision upheld a district judge’s ruling in a class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of immigrants, including asylum seekers, arrested in Southern and Central California because of unauthorized entry to the U.S.

The immigrants were determined to be neither dangerous nor enough of a flight risk to make them ineligible for bonds, the 9th Circuit noted.

But they remained in detention, sometimes for years, because they could not afford to pay the bond amounts set by immigration officials.

Monday’s ruling upheld a preliminary injunction requiring immigration officials to consider both an immigrant’s financial ability and alternatives forms of release, such as the use of ankle monitors.

The decision requires the government to hold new bond hearings within 45 days for those who are detained and to consult with the immigrants’ lawyers about establishing new guidelines for release.

CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. CAPTION Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400. CAPTION More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard.

maura.dolan@latimes.com

Twitter: @mauradolan