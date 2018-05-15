One dead after explosion at Aliso Viejo office building

One person is dead after an explosion rocked an Aliso Viejo office building around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
At least one person died inside the building, and two more were injured in the blast, said Tony Bommarito, a spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority.
"We're trying to determine if a vehicle was involved or if it was an accident or inside the building," said Orange County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun.
Authorities have not determined what caused the blast or whether it was intentional, she said.
Bommarito said that the county's bomb squad and hazardous materials team were preparing to search the building.