Illegal homemade fireworks suspected in Pacoima explosion that displaced dozens of families, police say

Officials continue their investigations on Friday at the site of a house explosion in Pacoima.

Explosive materials, possibly used in an illegal homemade fireworks operation, were discovered in a Pacoima home that exploded Thursday, critically injuring one man and displacing several families, police said Friday.

Authorities received a call at 9:01 a.m. Thursday about an explosion inside a home in the 13500 block of W. Remington Street. Firefighters found light smoke coming from the partially collapsed home, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news release .

Upon investigation, authorities identified explosive material inside the damaged residence.

“LAPD bomb squad has identified explosive material inside of the partially collapsed structure, some of which is black powder, which is known to be used in construction of illegal homemade fireworks,” Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said in an email response Friday. “They are currently working to identify all of the potentially dangerous materials to be able to safely secure the affected area.”

The property remains a site of active investigation and structural safety concern, officials said.

One person was inside the home during the explosion, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lindsey Lantz. The 24-year-old male resident, who suffered severe burns and open wounds, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A total of four dogs were believed to be inside the home during the explosion, a family member told authorities. Three dogs were safely retrieved, Lantz said. The last dog was trapped by a leash inside the footprint of the building and was rescued by fire crews, the LAFD said in a news release.

The LAPD Bomb Squad were still on scene Friday at the site of a house explosion in Pacoima. The blast on Thursday injured a 24-year-old male. Police believe it was caused by fireworks. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

About 10 city departments responded to the scene Thursday, according to the LAFD.

Dozens of families were asked to leave their homes after an evacuation order was placed Thursday night.

About 26 families were displaced from their homes, according to KTLA 5 . The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region and LAPD did not confirm this number when asked by The Times.

Yolanda Maya, a representative of the American Red Cross, said an evacuation shelter was set up at Ritchie Valens Evacuation Center in Pacoima following the evacuation order.

“Everyone is welcome to stay here,” Maya said. “We are offering showers, breakfast, lunch and dinner. And any other assistance people may need as we go.”

Red Cross Regional Communication Director, Angel Sauceda, said that the shelter will continue to operate until evacuation orders are lifted, and when the area is safe for residents to return to their homes. Beds for overnight stay are available, Sauceda said.

“This is a slow and methodical process to ensure safety of the community, as well as the personnel working the incident,” LAPD Officer Madison said. “We are grateful for the patience of the community members affected by this incident and subsequent evacuations.”

Madison said LAPD is working with Councilmember Monica Rodriguez’s office to offer hotel vouchers to displaced residents. Rodriguez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.