Amber Alert issued for toddler with possibly suicidal father

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 1-year-old boy who police say may be in danger and traveling in a tan Corolla with his possibly suicidal father.

Jerry Rodriguez, chief of investigations at the San Francisco district attorney’s office, said Makai Bangoura was last spotted with his father, Jason Lam, in Menlo Park, south of San Francisco.

AP Makai Bangoura Makai Bangoura (AP)

Rodriguez said the boy’s mother went to police Thursday to report that her son had not been returned by his father.

He said authorities issued an alert Friday after learning the toddler might be in danger.

“This gentleman and this child could be anywhere right now,” Rodriguez said.

The boy is about 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

AP Jason Lam Jason Lam (AP)

Lam, 30, was last seen driving a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with a California license plate 5SEY238. He is Asian, about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 145 pounds.

The alert warns that Lam “may be suicidal” and should not be approached without law enforcement help.

No other details were immediately available.