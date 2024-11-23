Advertisement
California

Adoptive parents arrested on suspicion of murder, torture in death of 10-year-old Moreno Valley boy

By Jessica GarrisonStaff Writer 
The adoptive parents of a 10-year-old boy have been arrested on charges of murder, torture and child abuse in connection with his death, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies arrested Alejandra Marin, 51, and Juan Sanchez Moreno, 59, after responding to a call on Nov. 21 about a juvenile in medical distress at a home in Moreno Valley, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The boy was rushed to the hospital by paramedics but later died. An investigation suggested signs of neglect and abuse.

Officials said they would not identify the boy by name. After the child’s death, the Sheriff’s Department dispatched homicide investigators, along with the department’s special victims unit, who determined that his adoptive parents had allegedly abused the boy, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing,and anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Sheriff’s Central Homicide Investigator S. Denham or Master Investigator R. Deanne at (951) 955–2777.

Alejandra Marin and Juan Sanchez Moreno, both residents of Moreno Valley, were arrested for murder, torture, and child abuse.
Adoptive parents Juan Sanchez Moreno, 59, left, and Alejandra Marin, 51, were arrested on suspicion of murder and torture after a 10-year-old boy died in their care.
(Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Jessica Garrison

