L.A. City Council candidate apologizes for video comments about Mexicans

A Los Angeles City Council candidate seeking to represent a heavily Latino district apologized Wednesday for comments he made about Mexicans in a YouTube video posted online nearly a decade ago.

Joe Bray-Ali, who is challenging City Councilman Gil Cedillo for the Council District 1 seat, appeared in a video titled “Ask a Mexican — Mexican Doorbell” that’s posted to his YouTube page.

In the video, Bray-Ali holds his young daughter and speaks directly to the camera.

“Dear Mexican, I’d like to know why all my neighbors think that the doorbell is a car horn. They wake up my baby,” Bray-Ali says.

Below the 13-second video is text reading, “Why do some of my neighbors think that their car's horn is a doorbell? The asians, whites, and other groups I live near don't honk to tell their friends they have arrived. What is up with the mexicans?”

Bray-Ali’s ancestry is Indian, Hungarian and Irish. He’s also Jewish and Muslim, and married to a Mexican Chinese woman, according to campaign spokesman Michael Atkins.

“Joe apologizes,” Atkins said of the video. “He says the comment was stupid and it’s amazing how social media can remind of the mistakes of youth. This was nine years ago.”

Comedian George Lopez has made a similar joke about car horns and doorbells, Atkins said.

A link to the video was sent to reporters Wednesday by Cedillo’s team after Bray-Ali called on the council member to denounce a racist comment made during a heated campaign debate Monday night in Westlake.

An audience member shouted out “Go back to India” to Bray-Ali, sparking outrage among his supporters.

Cedillo said in a statement Wednesday that he didn’t hear what was said, but that he denounces the “India” comment.

"I know from personal experience how hateful remarks can hurt. That is why I would like Mr. Bray-Ali to explain remarks he made on a YouTube video on March 9, 2008,” Cedillo said.

Bray-Ali, a bike activist, and Cedillo were the top two vote-getters in the March 7 election to represent Council District 1, which takes in several northeast neighborhoods and includes Westlake and Chinatown.

The runoff is May 16.

