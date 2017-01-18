Mother sues Fresno school district, claiming her disabled daughter was fed bleach

The mother of a Fresno special-education student who claims her daughter was given a bleach solution through her feeding tube is suing the school district for negligence and emotional distress.

The Fresno Bee reported Tuesday that, according to court documents filed last week, a 10-year-old student at Addicott Elementary was administered bleach through her feeding tube in September, leading to permanent damage to her trachea, esophagus, stomach and lungs.

The complaint accuses the Fresno Unified School District of hiring incompetent staff who improperly stored feeding and cleaning supplies, allowing the two to be switched. The complaint does not identify a dollar amount that the mother is seeking in damages.

Fresno Unified did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.