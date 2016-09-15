Two bodies found in Orange County home of former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon

The bodies of a man and woman were found Wednesday in the Orange home of former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon.

Robert Gordon, 68, and Sharon Gordon, 57, were discovered at 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Kennymead Street, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s-Coroner Department.

Property records show Robby Gordon has owned the home since 1989.

Few details about the couple’s death have been released, but Lt. Fred Lopez told KTLA-TV that family members asked a neighbor on Wednesday to check on the couple’s welfare. The neighbor entered the home and discovered the two were dead.

Police told KCBS-TV they think the death could be a murder-suicide. A weapon was found in the home.

Neighbors told the TV station that Robert and Sharon Gordon are the parents of Robby Gordon.

The 47-year-old former race car driver now participates in off-road vehicle competitions.

His father was known as “Baja Bob” Gordon, who also competed in off-road racing. His sister, Beccy Gordon, is also an off-road racer. According to her husband’s Facebook account, she recently gave birth to a baby boy.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.