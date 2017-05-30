Suspect arrested in 2011 slayings of 2 women in Lincoln Heights

A man suspected of killing two women in Lincoln Heights and dumping their bodies by area freeways six years ago has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Geovanni Borjas, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday by the LAPD’s elite Robbery Homicide Division and tactical Metropolitan Division officers.

Police Chief Charlie Beck is expected to announce the arrest later Tuesday.

Borjas is suspected in the slayings of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and 22-year-old Bree’Anna Guzman. The Los Angeles County district attorney is expected to file charges against Borjas later Tuesday, according to police.

Lozano’s body was found April 26, 2011, near the southbound 5 Freeway at State Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights. A homeless person called police after finding the girl’s nude body in a broken container in the brush.

Investigators determined that Lozano’s body had been wrapped in plastic bags and stuffed in the plastic container. Afterward, the container was dumped over a concrete barrier along the freeway. When it hit the ground, the container broke open and spilled Lozano’s body into the shrubs.

Guzman vanished the day after Christmas 2011. Her body was found a month later on the 2 Freeway onramp near Riverside Drive in Echo Park, according to the LAPD.