Body found inside trash bin at Anaheim condo complex prompts homicide investigation

Police launched a homicide investigation early Tuesday after a body was found inside a trash bin at a condominium complex in Anaheim.
The gruesome discovery was made about 2 a.m. by someone rummaging through a dumpster looking for recyclables in the 2100 block of South Balboa Plaza. The body was found stuffed inside a piece of luggage, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.
OnScene.TV reported that the body was that of a woman and had been dismembered. Police did not confirm those details.
The gender and the condition of the body were not clear because authorities have not removed the bag from the trash bin, Wyatt said.
Investigators are searching additional garbage containers in the area and are trying to determine where the crime occurred, Wyatt said.