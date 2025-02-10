Advertisement
Homeless woman found dead, face battered, on Santa Monica Beach; homicide investigation underway

A Ferris wheel and other carnival rides are seen in the background; a sandy, nearly vacant beach is in the foreground.
The body of a woman was found on Santa Monica Beach early Monday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

Police are investigating the death of a woman experiencing homelessness as a possible homicide after her injured body was discovered close to the ocean on Santa Monica Beach, authorities said.

Beach maintenance personnel with the city reported the discovery of an unresponsive person near Lifeguard Tower 1550 in the 1500 block of the beach early Monday morning, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police responded around 7 a.m. and found a female victim in a sleeping bag with visible trauma to her face, police said. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been determined; however, she is believed to have been around 30 years old. The circumstances around her death remain under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Det. Peter Zamfirov at Peter.Zamfirov@santamonica.gov, Sgt. Alfonso Lozano at Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov or the watch commander at (310) 458-8427.

