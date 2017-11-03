'Veronica Mars' actor Bradley Bufanda, 34, dies by suicide in Los Angeles

Actor Bradley Bufanda, known for his role in the television show “Veronica Mars,” was found dead early Wednesday of what authorities say was suicide. He was 34.

Investigators think the 34-year-old jumped from a multistory building near the Park La Brea apartments. His body was discovered by a transient just after midnight, and he was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Department determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, department spokesman Ed Winter said.

A note mentioning Bufanda’s parents and thanking his friends was found near him.

Bufanda was known for his recurring role on the teen detective show “Veronica Mars,” in which he appeared from 2004 to 2006. He also had roles on “CSI: Miami,” “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Days of Our Lives.”

“We are completely devastated, for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being,” Bufanda’s representative, Kirsten Solem, told the Hollywood Reporter. “He was reviving his career having just completed two movies, and we are shocked and saddened by his passing,” Solem said.

Rob Thomas, the creator of “Veronica Mars,” said on Twitter: “I’m heartbroken to hear of Brad Bufanda’s passing. He did great work on Veronica Mars. My heart goes out to his family.”