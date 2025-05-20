Where are Billy and Tina? L.A. Zoo’s elephant enclosure appears empty amid relocation saga

Billy, a 40-year-old male elephant, has been living in an enclosure at the L.A. Zoo since 1989 when he was 4.

The elephant enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo appeared to be empty Tuesday, prompting concerns from activists wondering whether Billy and Tina, the aging inhabitants, were transferred to another zoo.

The L.A. Zoo announced its decision to move elephants Billy, 40, and Tina, 59, to the Tulsa Zoo last month, frustrating animal rights advocates who have argued they should be retired in a sanctuary.

The possible relocation of the animals is the latest in decades of controversy surrounding the L.A. Zoo’s elephant program, which experts and activists have long criticized because of its small enclosure size and history of deaths and health challenges among its inhabitants.

The political advocacy group Social Compassion in Legislation shared photos of the empty enclosure on Instagram on Tuesday, writing in the caption that they “don’t know where the elephants are.”

Asian elephants Tina, left, and Jewel, rescued from a Texas circus, were rehabbed at the San Diego Zoo and then moved to the then-new elephant exhibit at the Los Angeles Zoo in 2010. (San Diego Zoo)

Representatives from the L.A. Zoo, the Tulsa Zoo and Mayor Karen Bass’ office did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment Tuesday. It is not clear whether Billy and Tina are in the process of being transferred.

L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, a longtime advocate for the elephants, said in a phone interview with The Times on Tuesday that he does not know the status of the relocation, but that the situation was “disappointing and frustrating.”

Blumenfield filed a City Council motion last month seeking to pause the animals’ relocation until council members could review the possibility of sending them to a sanctuary.

Blumenfield said if the elephants were being transferred despite his motion and a pending lawsuit regarding the relocation, “that speaks volumes that it’s obviously not the right thing.”

“If it’s the right thing, you should be proud of it and be willing to defend it and bring it forward for public vetting and do it at a scheduled time and not be cagey about it,” Blumenfield said.

L.A. Zoo Director and Chief Executive Denise Verret said during recent budget hearings that the decision to move the elephants was made in the best interest of the animals and in accordance with a recommendation from the Assn. of Zoos and Aquariums, of which Verret is the chair.

During a hearing May 8, Verret told Blumenfield that the L.A. and Tulsa zoos had not yet signed a contract and no date had been set for the animals’ move.

“It does seem like a very quick turnaround, if that, in fact, is what’s happening,” Blumenfield said. “And it does make you wonder if folks are trying to get this done quickly to avoid further scrutiny.”