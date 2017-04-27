L.A. City Council candidate Joe Bray-Ali loses endorsements for comments on provocative website

Los Angeles City Council candidate Joe Bray-Ali lost the endorsements Thursday of City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and an Eastside Democratic group, one day after Bray-Ali apologized for comments he made in uncensored online forums.

“I am deeply disappointed by his highly insensitive comments in online forums that breed hate and dehumanize already marginalized communities,” O’Farrell said in a statement. “People that I love and care about are hurt by these comments. There is no place for this type of speech anywhere, especially in the City of Angels.”

The East Area Progressive Democrats, which says it has 750 members, voted in January to endorse Bray-Ali, but called Bray-Ali’s remarks “caustic and callous” Thursday.

“They undercut the candidate’s claim of readiness to represent all the people of our diverse Eastside neighborhoods,” the group said in a statement.

Bray-Ali, a bike advocate, is seeking to topple incumbent Gil Cedillo in next month’s District 1 runoff. The district includes Chinatown, Westlake and several northeast neighborhoods.

Bray-Ali confirmed Wednesday that he had posted multiple comments on the website Voat, including on a channel whose title consists of a racial slur and on another that mocked overweight people. He had also said gender reassignment surgery “doesn’t seem like something worthy of praise, but instead of being criticized as a shameful excess.”

This article will be updated.

