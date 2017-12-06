Fast-moving wildfire burns in Brentwood; 405 Freeway closed near Getty Center

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the northbound 405 Freeway and Mulholland Drive in Brentwood, prompting a closure of lanes on the 405, authorities said.
The fire ignited shortly before 5 a.m. The fire is moving uphill and was not driven by wind as of about 5:15 a.m., the fire department.
The fire was burning over a wide swath on the west side of the 405 Freeway not far from Getty Center.
Officials said more than 100 firefighters were on scene and that water-dropping helicopters were being used.
The fire started near the 405 and was burning near homes at the top of the ridge.
Fire officials urged people living near the fire to evacuate.
The fire was jamming traffic on the 405 Freeway as surrounding roads.
