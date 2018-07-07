Brush fire in Burbank hills prompts mandatory evacuations of dozens of homes

A brush fire in a hillside neighborhood in Burbank on Saturday afternoon prompted a mandatory evacuation of dozens of homes, officials said.
The fire was initially reported around 1 p.m. in Wildwood Canyon and quickly grew to 30 acres, Burbank police spokesman Sgt. Derek Green said. The blaze is zero percent contained, he said.
Dozens of firefighters from Burbank, Glendale and Los Angeles fire departments were battling the blaze, as officers went door-to-door ordering residents along Country Club Drive above Sunset Canyon to evacuate, officials said. Winds were pushing the fire southward up a ridge, threatening about 50 to 75 homes.
Green said there’s a “moderate threat to those properties right now … the mandatory evacuations are a precaution.”
DeBell Golf Course was still open as of 3:15 p.m. Hikers in the canyon and the Stough Canyon Nature Center’s recreation areas were told to leave immediately.
The Police Department posted a video of a helicopter conducting a water drop in Wildwood Canyon. Plumes of smoke above the hilltops could be seen for miles.