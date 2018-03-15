Campus officer shoots, wounds coyote at Cal State L.A. after it bites small boy, officials say

A campus safety officer shot and wounded a coyote Wednesday evening at Cal State Los Angeles shortly after the animal bit a small boy, officials said.
The attack was reported about 6:40 p.m. near a grassy area in a central part of campus, said university spokesman Robert Lopez. The boy's family took him to a medical facility to get checked out.
When public safety and animal control officers arrived soon after, the coyote made an aggressive move toward a woman about a quarter-mile away, Lopez said. An officer shot and struck the coyote, which fled.
No one was injured. Lopez said not many people were on campus at the time of the shooting.
