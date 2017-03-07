Calabasas woman is accused of sex crimes with 5 teen boys and of supplying cocaine

A Calabasas woman was charged Tuesday with multiple sex crimes involving five teenage boys, some of whom she allegedly supplied with cocaine, according to court documents.

Gina Marie Weisberg, 40, is facing 19 charges, including 12 sex-related offenses, according to a Los Angeles County Superior Court criminal complaint. She is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

The acts occurred between Jan. 6 and 7 and between Jan. 27 and 28, according to the complaint.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to release details about the allegations.

Weisberg was arrested on March 2 after an investigation into allegations that she had engaged in sex acts with the teenage boys, according to Sgt. Charles Gates of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau.

Gates declined to release details about the allegations due to the ongoing investigation.

He said Weisberg did not have a history of sexual abuse or sex crimes involving minors.

Weisberg was released from custody the same day she was arrested after posting $695,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned on March 23 in Van Nuys.

She did not respond to a request for comment.

