Atmospheric river headed to Bay Area, may bring light rain to Los Angeles by the weekend

"These snowpack results — while better than they were a few weeks ago — still underscore the need for widespread careful and wise use of our water supplies," DWR director Karla Nemeth said in a statement Monday. "The only thing predictable about California's climate is that it's unpredictable. We need to make our water system more resilient so we're prepared for the extreme fluctuations in our water system, especially in the face of climate change."