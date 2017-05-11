L.A. councilman's proposal targets companies seeking work on Trump's planned border wall

Companies that do business with the city of Los Angeles would have to disclose if they also have contracts to work on President Trump’s proposed border wall under a motion unveiled Thursday.

City Councilman Gil Cedillo’s proposal would require prospective and existing contractors to state “under affidavit” whether they have any contracts for building the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Companies from around the country are now preparing bids to build the wall, which Trump made a rallying point in his presidential campaign.

Cedillo, who opposes the wall, said at a news conference Thursday that his motion is about “transparency” and making sure that Los Angeles taxpayers know what kind of businesses are partnering with the city.

“I would hope that those who want to do business with us share our values and understand the importance of a city that is significantly immigrant, that the foundation of our economy is immigrant, that our social fabric is immigrant,” Cedillo said. “

Cedillo’s motion targets “companies, corporations, contractors, procurers and suppliers that are soliciting work on the ill-conceived border wall project.”

The motion, which asks the city attorney’s office to return with an ordinance, will be presented to the City Council on Friday, Cedillo’s office said.

His proposal follows a bill presented in the Legislature by state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) that would prohibit the state from contracting with any person or organization that provides any goods or services for the construction of the wall.

But Cedillo’s proposal is less restrictive than Lara’s, and does not prohibit the city from doing business with such companies.

Cedillo, who is running for reelection in District 1, said he supports Lara’s proposed bill, as well as a similar law proposed in San Francisco.

Asked why his motion does not go as far as Lara’s bill, Cedillo said his office is consulting with city attorneys to determine whether the city could follow the state proposal.

This article will be updated.

