More than 1,000 game fowl used for cockfighting seized during animal cruelty investigation, authorities say

Authorities broke up an illegal cockfighting and breeding operation in Lancaster this week, seizing more than 1,000 game fowl.
Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators Monday searched a property in the 6300 block of East Avenue E, where they suspected people were breeding game fowl used for cockfighting, which pits two roosters against each other until one or both is killed.
Several people were detained and questioned, but no one was arrested, according to the Sheriff's Department. Detectives said they are still investigating.
Rooster handlers often allow birds injured in the fights to go untreated or throw them away, authorities said.
"Having animals fight to death along with letting them go untreated is not only cruel but often times goes hand-in-hand with gambling, drug dealing and other illegal activities," the Sheriff's Department said.
Animal control officers, along with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Los Angeles, are caring for the animals that were rescued. Photos taken at the property show rows of pens fashioned out of chain-link fences and plywood.
