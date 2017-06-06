California's top court hears arguments on ballot measure to speed up executions

The California Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on the constitutionality of a ballot measure approved by voters in November intended to speed up executions.

The 9:30 a.m. hearing will be streamed live on the court’s website.

Proposition 66, sponsored by prosecutors, would require courts to rapidly review death penalty appeals, force more criminal defense lawyers to represent death row inmates and remove public review requirements for the state’s lethal injection procedures.

If allowed to take effect, the measure could result in the resumption of executions within several months. It passed with 51% of the vote. A competing measure to replace the death penalty with life without parole lost.

Death penalty opponents sued to overturn Proposition 66, contending it unconstitutionally usurped the authority of the judicial branch and violated a requirement that initiatives be limited to a single subject.

Legal analysts said the measure, if allowed to take effect, would place a crushing load on the courts without any additional funding for more staff. New legal deadlines for deciding capital cases would leave the California Supreme Court with little time to decide civil disputes.

Appeals that now can take decades would have to be decided within five years. Trial court judges and intermediate courts of appeal also would be required to review capital appeals.

Supporters of Proposition 66 argue that major change is necessary to clear up a backlog of hundreds of appeals and begin executing inmates after an 11-year hiatus. California has more than 750 condemned inmates, the largest death row in the nation.

Proponents of the measure blame defense lawyers for requesting too many time extensions to file written arguments and the California Supreme Court for granting them.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and Justice Ming W. Chin removed themselves from the case because the lawsuit named the Judicial Council as a defendant. Both serve on the council, which would have to make new rules to implement Proposition 66.

Two court of appeals judges will take their place: Santa Ana-based Justice Raymond J. Ikola, an appointee of former Gov. Gray Davis, and Sacramento-based Justice Andrea L. Hoch, an appointee of former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Jose A. Zelidon-Zepeda will argue for the state attorney general, joined by Kent. S. Scheidegger, representing the ballot measure’s sponsors.

Christina Von der Ahe Rayburn will represent former El Dorado County Supervisor Ron Briggs, who sued to invalidate the measure. Briggs previously supported the death penalty but now argues the system is broken and must be scrapped.

A decision will be due within 90 days.

