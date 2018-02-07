Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in East L.A.

A man was killed late Tuesday in a deputy-involved shooting near the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's East Los Angeles station, authorities said.
No deputies were injured in the incident, which occurred about 10 p.m. near the 5000 block of East 3rd Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.
It's unclear what led to the shooting or how many deputies fired their weapons. The man struck by gunfire was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting comes two days after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in South Los Angeles during a foot chase.
