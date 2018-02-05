16-year-old boy shot and killed during chase with L.A. County sheriff's deputies

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday in the Westmont neighborhood in South Los Angeles during a foot chase with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who say he had a handgun — though a firearm has not been found.
The deputies were responding to a report of a young man pointing a handgun at a motorist around 8:14 p.m. in the 1200 block of 107th Street when they encountered someone who matched the description of the young man, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Department.
When they made contact with him, the deputies said, they saw a handgun tucked into his pants, according to the department's statement.
The deputies said the young man ran from them and that during the chase he turned toward the deputies and was shot "several times" in the upper body, according to the department's statement.
A gun had not been located at the scene as of Monday morning, according to the statement. The investigation is ongoing, the department said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.