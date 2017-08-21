Angelenos flood Griffith Observatory for a glimpse of solar eclipse

As the moon slid over a bright orange sun Monday morning, Southern Californians flocked to Griffith Observatory to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

Other Angelenos took to social media to share photographs of the crescent sun.

At corner of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, crowds of people waited eagerly to board a shuttle bus that would take them to the observatory.

In a scene that was typical for L.A., a group of Scientologists handed out personality tests to people in line waiting for the shuttle.

A.J. Chong stood nearby and waited for the bus.

A self-proclaimed "esoteric nutjob," Chong said he only heard about the eclipse Monday morning from his girlfriend.

"You're lazy, you don't like to go out, but you want to respect the potential entity," the 41-year-old said. "It could be out there. You want to show them respect."

Chong said he and his girlfriend were in in their downtown L.A. apartment when she saw a mention of it on social media and told her boyfriend. He said he doesn't follow the news, watch TV or connect to the Internet.

"She said I should check it out. She was going to the beach to do yoga," Chong said.

At the California Science Center, families gathered with eclipse-viewing glasses. Others had made their own viewing devices.

Elsewhere in California, the eclipse was shrouded by a thick layer of clouds, hampering some from viewing the darkened sun.

