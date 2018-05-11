Elon Musk's first underground L.A. tunnel could be ready to ride in a few months

Angelenos may be able to hitch a ride through town on Elon Musk's first underground tunnel in just a few months.
The entrepreneur offered a glimpse Thursday night of what riders can expect when his proposal to help unsnarl the city's traffic problems becomes a reality.
"First Boring Company tunnel under LA almost done!" he wrote on Instagram, with a video taking viewers through the tunnel. "Pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months."
The City Council's public works committee last month unanimously approved an environmental review exemption for a tunnel that could run 2.7 miles through West Los Angeles, giving a space for Boring Co. engineers to build and test the proposed transportation technology.
The tunnel's proposed route runs parallel to Sepulveda Boulevard, starting at Pico Boulevard and running down to Washington Boulevard in Culver City. The tunnel entrance would be located in what is currently a lumber yard and welding area, the company has said.
The tunnel would be 30 to 70 feet below ground, and would not have any stations along the way, which would help avoid major utility lines and other underground hazards that can slow or complicate construction, the company said.
The progress comes about a year-and-a-half after Musk complained about his commute on Twitter, declaring in December 2016 that he is going to "build a tunnel" and "just start digging."
Times staff writer Laura J. Nelson contributed to this report.
Twitter: @AleneTchek