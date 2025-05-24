Photos: 2025 Memorial Day flag placement in Los Angeles

-
Boy Scouts, from Boy Scouts of America Western Los Angeles County Council, joined community members Saturday in a huge Memorial Day effort to place flags on nearly 90,000 grave sites at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. About 3,500 Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony. They were instructed to plant one flag per headstone, say the name on the headstone and salute.
1. WESTWOOD, CA - MAY 24: Unused flags are returned to their storage box. About 3,500 local boy scouts and girls scouts planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood, CA on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times). (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 2. WESTWOOD, CA - MAY 24: About 3,500 local boy scouts and girls scouts planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood, CA on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times). (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
