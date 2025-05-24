Advertisement
California

Photos: 2025 Memorial Day flag placement in Los Angeles

Boy Scout Troop 642 salutes for a troop group photo after helping plant flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.
Boy Scout Troop 642 salutes for a troop group photo after helping plant flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood on Saturday. About 3,500 local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Myung J. ChunStaff Photographer 

Boy Scouts, from Boy Scouts of America Western Los Angeles County Council, joined community members Saturday in a huge Memorial Day effort to place flags on nearly 90,000 grave sites at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. About 3,500 Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony. They were instructed to plant one flag per headstone, say the name on the headstone and salute.

Young scouts gather for the flag planting welcome ceremony.
Young scouts gather for the flag planting welcome ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood on Saturday. About 3,500 local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Vincent Torres of Boy Scout Troop 218 was among the 3,500 scouts who planted 90,000 flags.
Vincent Torres, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 218 from Torrance was among the 3,500 bscouts who planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood on Saturday. They were instructed to plant one flag per headstone, say the name on the headstone and salute.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

WESTWOOD, CA - MAY 24: Unused flags are returned to their storage box. About 3,500 local boy scouts and girls scouts planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood, CA on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times).

WESTWOOD, CA - MAY 24: About 3,500 local boy scouts and girls scouts planted 90,000 flags ahead of Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood, CA on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times).

A man in American Revolution era costume, two men in blue uniforms sitting on horses and a man standing salute.
Jim Olds, left, of the Sons of the Revolution, and Larry Thornton, Todd LaVergne and August Simien Jr. of the New Buffalo Soldiers salute during the playing of taps following the Boy Scouts’ welcome ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Noah Nguyen of St. Catherine's Academy in Anaheim salutes after planting a flag.
Noah Nguyen, 9, of St. Catherine’s Academy in Anaheim salutes after planting a flag at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Julian Holkenborg of Boy Scout Troop 642 from Woodland Hills salutes after planting a flag.
Julian Holkenborg of Boy Scout Troop 642 from Woodland Hills salutes after planting a flag at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

California
Myung J. Chun

