Federal corrections officer kicked inmate in the head, indictment alleges

A correctional officer at a federal prison in Victorville has been charged with assaulting a prisoner and then falsifying records to cover up the attack, authorities said.

Cynthia Flores, 34, was indicted by a grand jury and is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon on four counts of deprivation of rights under the color of law, assault with a dangerous weapon to commit bodily harm, falsifying records and making false statements and concealing records within federal jurisdiction. She faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

According to the indictment, on June 2, 2013, Flores was doing the evening count to ensure all inmates were present at the Victorville Federal Corrections Complex when she initiated a physical confrontation with an inmate and pushed her against a wall.

After that, the inmate’s hands were restrained behind her back, and she was held chest down against the ground. It was then that Flores kicked the prisoner in the head, according to the indictment.

Following the incident, Flores allegedly filed a written report and video recount of the incident that accused the inmate of physically assaulting her but omitted any mention of her using force on the woman.

Flores “caused” another correctional officer to falsify reports to match hers, the indictment alleges.

The case was investigated by the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General.

