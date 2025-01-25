Ex-probation officer arrested on suspicion of sexual contact with juvenile inmate

A former Riverside County probation officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of a sexual relationship with a juvenile inmate.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that Cecilia Pulido, 42, of Moreno Valley was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of annoying and molesting a child, sexual contact with a prisoner or inmate and other charges.

The arrest came one day after the Riverside County Probation Department contacted the Sheriff’s Department “regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship involving a former employee and a male juvenile who is in custody,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Pulido was hired as a probation corrections officer in December 2023. She resigned before the alleged conduct was known, the news release said.

This investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with information regarding the case to contact Master Investigator Juan Andrade of the Special Victims Unit at (951) 955-1701.