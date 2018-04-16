Garcetti heralds L.A.'s progress, touts plan for homeless shelters

Mayor Eric Garcetti, fresh off a trip to Iowa to test the waters for a presidential run, delivered a State of the City address Monday that billed Los Angeles as a thriving, progressive metropolis that has hiked the minimum wage, snagged the Olympics, invested in its subway system and is tackling big issues such as climate change and gun violence.
"I want to say to anyone who wants to understand who Americans are: Don't look to D.C. — come here to L.A.," Garcetti said in remarks prepared for delivery, heralding "an era of growth and change in L.A."
But the most pressing issue in Los Angeles, by far, has been the tens of thousands of people bedding down on its streets.
In his City Hall speech, Garcetti announced that he would commit $20 million for emergency shelters to help get people out of squalid encampments that have popped up across the city, part of an overall increase in homelessness spending.
In his prepared remarks, the mayor detailed his plan to fund new tents, trailers and other forms of emergency shelter — a program he is calling A Bridge Home — as he seeks to rally communities to "confront the greatest moral and humanitarian crisis of our time."
The new program marks a shift for Garcetti, whose administration has focused chiefly on building housing rather than temporary shelters, an approach backed by many homeless advocacy groups. His proposal is an acknowledgment that the city has been unable to keep pace with the number of people falling into homelessness.
"We need to stand up more emergency shelters fast and we need to do it now … shelters that serve as a rest stop on the path to supportive housing," Garcetti said in his prepared remarks.
Proposition HHH, the $1.2-billion voter-backed bond, will help build supportive housing over the next 10 years, but "our unhoused Angelenos can't wait years to get off the streets. We need more options for bringing them in now," Garcetti said in his prepared remarks.
In all, Garcetti said his budget would put nearly $430 million toward the crisis next fiscal year, including more than $238 million generated by the housing bond that voters approved a year and a half ago. The mayor also plans to speed up shelter applications and sign an emergency declaration allowing the city to bypass "red tape" that slows construction, he announced Monday.
In his prepared remarks, he reiterated a frequent refrain that across California, "homelessness isn't an issue… it is the issue."
Homelessness has become the defining challenge for Garcetti, one that looms especially large as he flirts with running for president and travels to South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa. For politicians who prefer clear and resounding victories, it is a nettlesome issue, one that several in City Hall have quietly compared to the Vietnam War.
Dire headlines about the L.A. crisis have already started to pop up on Breitbart, a conservative news site. If Garcetti runs for president, "you can imagine the commercials that they will show in Iowa or New Hampshire," said Bill Parent, a UCLA lecturer in public policy. "By the time the primary is over, people in Iowa are going to be able to draw maps of skid row."
Garcetti's new proposal comes amid growing pressure inside and outside City Hall to come up with solutions. Two councilman had urged the city to come up with a plan to shelter everyone on the streets by December, lamenting in February that there was "scant evidence of any progress" toward fixing the tattered shelter system. Activists have staged protests and camped outside City Hall to push for urgent action to shelter homeless women.
And neighborhood groups have become increasingly agitated about the blight and chaos stemming from sprawling encampments. A program to clean encampments had nearly 6,000 pending requests through early February.
The first time that Garcetti delivered a State of the City address, in 2014, he did not mention homelessness. The following year, it came up only briefly, as he touted that the city would end homelessness among veterans by the end of the year. But Garcetti ended up repeatedly delaying that goal, first to the following summer, then to the end of that year, and then indefinitely as overall homelessness continued to soar.
He recently has been touting a new goal: ending street homelessness by 2028.
