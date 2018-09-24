Authorities search for link in series of gas station robberies in Orange County

Authorities are trying to determine whether a string of gas station robberies that happened over two hours late Sunday and early Monday in Orange County are connected.
The first armed robbery occurred about 10:50 p.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station at 2641 N. Bristol St. in Santa Ana. The clerk told officers a man with a handgun entered the convenience store and demanded money, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.
Bertagna said the suspect, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, ran from the store and fled in a dark vehicle.
Roughly 10 minutes later, authorities received another armed robbery report in Santa Ana.
A clerk at the USA Gasoline station at 2730 W. McFadden Ave. told officers a man entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money, Bertagna said.
It is not clear how much money was taken from both locations.
A third robbery occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in Placentia, about 14 miles from the site of the second holdup in Santa Ana. The incident occurred at the Circle K gas station at 1801 E. Orangethorpe Ave. shortly before 1 a.m.
OnScene.TV reported that a man entered the gas station with a bat. It is not clear what was taken from that store.
Police have not made any arrests in connection with the three robberies.