Advertisement
California

Planning a trip to the L.A. Zoo? It will now cost you a few dollars more

The front entrance of the Los Angeles Zoo.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
By Jasmine Mendez

A trip to the Los Angeles Zoo will soon cost you a few dollars more, after the City Council voted to increase ticket prices starting next month.

On Friday, council members voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that would raise general zoo admission fees by $5. The decision comes months after elected officials approved a $14-billion spending plan intended to curb the city’s budget crisis for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The following admission rates go into effect July 1: Tickets for children ages 2 to 12 will cost $22, and adult tickets for those ages 13 and up will be $27. Senior tickets for those ages 62 and older will cost $24.

Advertisement
The Los Angeles Zoo’s 2025 California condor breeding season saw the successful hatches of 10 healthy chicks, all of which will be candidates for release into the wild as part of the California Condor Recovery Program (CCRP), under the leadership of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS).

California

Once there were only 22 condors left on Earth; the L.A. Zoo just hatched 10 chicks

The Los Angeles Zoo announced this week that 10 healthy condors were hatched, making them eligible to be released in the wild to help replenish the state’s depleted condor population.

The zoo’s initial budget came from a bond measure approved by voters in 1956 to construct a facility to replace the Griffith Park Zoo, which had opened in 1912 and was running out of space, according to the L.A City Controller.

The L.A. Zoo opened in 1966.

This is not the first time the council has approved increasing ticket prices. In 2012, ticket prices rose by $2 — starting at $16 per adult, at a time when tickets to the San Diego Zoo cost $40 per adult. A single-day adult ticket at the San Diego Zoo today is $76.

Advertisement

“The zoo is suffering from budget restraints, but the only way of raising revenue would be to raise prices,” one Reddit user wrote. “Care to compare prices at San Diego Zoo (prime tourist attraction) and Los Angeles Zoo (accessible for the people living there) … The point is that the L.A. Zoo is operated on a different level.”

Billy the elephant came out during kick off of national campaign to end illegal wildlife trafficking, at the Los Angeles Zoo in L.A., on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. From the press release: The L.A. Zoo will participate in a national campaign to surrender ivory with the first "Toss the Tusk" event of the series taking place on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. The goal of the event is to encourage the L.A. community to join in the fight to save elephants from wildlife trafficking by safely disposing of their ivory items, ensuring these will never hold value in the black market.

California

Elephants Billy and Tina whisked out of L.A. Zoo by night amid protests, arrive in Tulsa

Despite protests and objections since the announcement that Billy and Tina would be transferred from the Los Angeles Zoo to the Tulsa Zoo, the aging elephants have arrived in Oklahoma.

Mayor Karen Bass’ initial proposed city budget sought the reduction of 53 positions at the zoo, about 19% of its workforce, as well as a one-time budget reduction of $500,000 in part-time staffing. In a letter to the council’s Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, L.A. Zoo Director and Chief Executive Denise Verret said these cuts would result in heavy workloads for employees and harm the visitor experience.

Verret proposed restoring one vacant and 10 filled positions. The city’s approved budget will go into effect July 1.

More to Read

CaliforniaAnimals & Pets
Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement