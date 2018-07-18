Highway 1 in Big Sur to reopen earlier than expected

A stretch of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, closed for 14 months after a massive landslide, is expected to reopen Wednesday morning, two days ahead of schedule, according to Caltrans.
It’s good news for travelers, who can now cover the entire coastal route that was blocked at a place called Mud Creek. For months, drivers have had to take long inland detours to travel between San Luis Obispo and Carmel.
The road was scheduled to reopen Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening is still set for 11 a.m. Friday at the nearby Ragged Point Inn.
The new road extends 250 feet out from the original road. In an announcement, Caltrans warns drivers that there may be one-way traffic at times because work continues in the area.
Crews have been working on the roadway since the May 2017 landslide displaced 6 million cubic yards of debris, creating 2,400 feet of new shoreline. Caltrans has spent $54 million to repair the route and reconstruct a quarter-mile of new road.