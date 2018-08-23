Long-stalled Target shopping center in Hollywood can proceed, appeals court rules

A California appeals court on Thursday sided with the city of Los Angeles in a long-running legal fight over a half-finished Target shopping center in Hollywood, reversing a lower court’s ruling that halted construction of the project.
The 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled that the city complied with state environmental law and did not abuse its discretion by changing local zoning laws to allow the project.
Thursday’s ruling allows Target to resume work on the project, which has sat empty since 2014, said Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office.
Neighborhood groups sued to stop the shopping center, arguing that the City Council should not have allowed Target to build a 74-foot-tall structure in a location where such projects couldn’t at the time exceed 35 feet.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Richard L. Fruin Jr. sided with opponents, ruling in 2014 that the City Council's approval of the project violated planning rules.
Council members approved new zoning for the site, but that decision prompted a new legal challenge.
In 2017, Fruin ruled that the council's do-over on the project also violated the law. City officials, he said, failed to properly examine the environmental effects of its new zoning mechanism on the larger neighborhood.
Thursday’s decision reverses Fruin’s ruling.
This article will be updated.