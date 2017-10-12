Councilman Huizar says his wife is weighing her own bid for city office

Could L.A.’s Eastside wind up with 27 consecutive years of a council member named Huizar?

That possibility became more real on Thursday, when Councilman Jose Huizar disclosed that his wife, Richelle Huizar, has expressed interest in running for his seat in 2020.

Appearing at the Los Angeles Current Affairs Forum, Huizar said he would support his wife if she decides to run, arguing she would make “a great councilwoman.”

“There’s a lot of community people who have asked her to run, so she is considering it,” said Huizar, who represents Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and other neighborhoods.

The councilman was elected in 2005 and will be forced out by term limits in three years. If Richelle Huizar were to win in 2020, she would be eligible to serve up to 12 years, assuming she won reelection — allowing for 27 years of continuous service by the Boyle Heights couple.

Huizar advised The Times to ask his wife directly about her political intentions. Richelle Huizar did not respond to requests for comment.

In recent months, the councilman has ramped up mentions of his spouse on social media, highlighting her attendance at events in downtown, El Sereno and other parts of the district.

For example, on Sept. 20 Huizar tweeted a photo of himself and his wife wishing his followers a happy Rosh Hashanah. Last week, he sent a tweet highlighting his wife’s involvement in the nonprofit group Girls Today Women Tomorrow.

“Proud of my wife Richelle Huizar — this year’s event chair!” wrote the councilman.

Huizar said he has been sending those types of messages for years. “My family has always been part of my Twitter feed,” he said.

Huizar also includes his wife in promotional materials for events in the district, such as a July 4 fireworks show and an outdoor movie screened last month in El Sereno. “Council member Jose and Richelle Huizar welcome you to Movie Night!” read a banner hung at one event.

Huizar’s marriage received a different type of attention four years ago, when a former staffer sued the city, claiming the councilman had engaged in sexual harassment.

Huizar responded by stating that he had had a “consensual relationship” with the aide, one that prompted him to apologize to his wife and his family. The lawsuit was later settled, and the city did not end up paying any money.

david.zahniser@latimes.com

Twitter: @DavidZahniser