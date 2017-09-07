Underground explosion that left Hyde Park street in pieces 'felt like mini-earthquake'

Utility crews are investigating an underground explosion that ripped through a residential street in Hyde Park and left the roadway littered with chunks of concrete, asphalt and rock.

The blast was reported in the 6200 block of South Brynhurst Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and sparked confusion among neighbors who weren’t quite sure what had happened.

“The floor shook, it felt like a mini-earthquake,” resident Heidi Jimenez told KTLA-TV News. “It smelled really bad, like petroleum.”

Video of the aftermath recorded by a resident showed smoke or steam rising from a hole in the ground with chunks of concrete and asphalt strewn over the street. Cars parked on the street near the blast site appeared dented from debris.

Neighbor Sheri Timmons said there was a loud boom and then an odd smell.

“They didn’t know if it was a gas explosion. We’ve never had anything like that,” Timmons told KTLA.

The blast lifted 100-pound manhole covers into the air and broke up the street into chunks the size of furniture. One SUV parked on the street had its windows smashed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the explosion appeared to be electrical and requested the L.A. Department of Water and Power and Southern California Gas Co. investigate. There were no reported injuries.

