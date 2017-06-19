Amid blazing heat, one cool thing: Museum of Ice Cream to stay open until October

Attention, Instagrammers: There’s still time to get those all-important selfies at the Museum of Ice Cream.

The pop-up art installation is extending its tenure in Los Angeles through Oct. 16.

Museum of Ice Cream founder Maryellis Bunn said the reception has been “phenomenal” in L.A. The museum was originally slated to stick around only through May; this will be the fourth date extension. Every time, tickets have sold out in less than 24 hours.

Bunn said she and every member of her team have been getting nonstop requests from friends and strangers for tickets. It’s led to what she called a “really disappointing” scalping situation. On Craigslist, you can buy two adult tickets for a Saturday evening — face value: $29 each — for $250.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUSxmStglN0/?taken-by=beyonce

She said her team is working to do something about that situation for the next batch of tickets, which go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. Tickets are $29 for adults and $18 for kids 3-12 and seniors 60 and older.

If you’ve opened any social media platform at any point since the museum opened on April 22, you've seen what it has to offer. There's a swimming pool of sprinkles, a banana room, a wall of hot pink phones, and gigantic popsicles sticking out of the walls and floor, among other things. Celebrities — including Beyonce and Jay-Z, the Kardashians, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin — have stopped by, with or without kids in tow. On Instagram, there are more than 37,000 posts tagged #museumoficecream.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUGxiMejQ1W/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT9-h0sAMnf/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUFlp-yg-CJ/

“I feel like all of L.A. has come” to the museum, Bunn said. On days the museum is open, between 1,600 and 1,800 people pass through the doors.

Right now, a curated selection of California-based ice cream makers have specialty flavors on offer at the museum, including Salt & Straw and Coolhaus. The team is exploring other local creameries to add into the rotation.

The Museum of Ice Cream debuted last year in New York City. Bunn said she’s eyeing both national and international locations for the next pop-up. But for now, she's happy to see more Angelenos enjoy it.

“We have so many visitors who are so eager to come to the Museum of Ice Cream and we’re excited to give them that,” she said.

jessica.roy@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @jessica_roy