Activists rally for immigrant rights in downtown Los Angeles

A coalition of activist groups plans to march through downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to oppose immigration raids and demand that local officials take concrete steps to thwart the “deportation machine” under President Trump.

David Abud, one of the organizers of the march, said the coalition is demanding that city and county officials not invest any resources in immigration enforcement.

Activists also want to ensure that a new fund to provide legal assistance to immigrants will include those with criminal convictions. The coalition also is asking the city and the county to invest in programs that help immigrants, including day laborer centers.

“We want the city and the county to not just declare Los Angeles a sanctuary city — which they have not — but to take these strong, concrete policies,” said Abud, who works with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

In a declaration posted on Facebook, organizers of the march wrote that local officials had shown “a lack of urgency” in protecting immigrants and argued that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti had buckled to “empty threats” from the Trump administration to defund sanctuary cities.

Garcetti has called Los Angeles “a city of sanctuary,” but has argued in the past that there is no clear definition of a “sanctuary city.”

“We regularly cooperate with immigration authorities — particularly in cases that involve serious crimes — and always comply with constitutional detainer requests,” Garcetti said in a statement earlier this year. “What we don’t do is ask local police officers to enforce federal immigration laws — and that’s an official LAPD policy that has been enforced for nearly 40 years.”

The march was set to begin about noon Saturday at Pershing Square and end with a rally at Los Angeles City Hall. The groups supporting the march include Union Del Barrio, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and the National Lawyers Guild.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily