San Diego's high kicking weatherman John Coleman dies

John Coleman, the dancing, prancing San Diego weatherman who tickled television viewers by the way he would sing out the letter “U” in KUSI-TV’s call letters, died on Saturday. He was 83.

Coleman, who also angered many people by insisting that global warming is a hoax, died at his home in Las Vegas, according to KUSI, where he served as a forecaster from 1994 to 2014, when he retired.

The station did not announce the cause of death, but it did say that Coleman was surrounded by family when he died.

His 2014 retirement capped a 60-year career during which Coleman served as the first forecaster on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” then went on to found the Weather Channel during the early days of cable television.

The channel evolved from a little-known number on the dial to the place millions of Americans turn first to track hurricanes in Florida, blizzards in the Midwest and Santa Ana winds in California, among other phenomena.

“Like a strike of lightening, a clap of thunder and a ray of sunshine, legendary weatherman John Coleman was an exciting, powerful and humorous force in the lives of so many,” KUSI evening anchor Sandra Maas said Sunday on Twitter.

“There’s a new dancer in heaven.”

Alex Tardy, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Rancho Bernardo, said: “This is a big loss for the weather community. He brought a lot of energy and color and enthusiasm to forecasting. My kids loved watching him on TV.”

Tardy also said Coleman never tried to push his skepticism about climate change being man-made.

“We had good talks,” Tardy said. “I enjoyed it.’ “

KUSI forecaster Dave Scott said in an on-air tribute Sunday, “There is simply no one like John Coleman.”

The tribute showed Coleman dancing to James Brown music during one forecast and kicking up his left leg and yelling “breeeeze” in another, when windy weather was the topic of the day. He also was shown delivering his gleeful “K-UUUUUU-S-I” call-out.

Linda Newell, one of the station’s viewers, wrote on Facebook Sunday: “Dear John Coleman, you made me smile for years. I am originally from Chicago and I grew up watching you forecast the sun and the snow.

“I was happily surprised when I moved to the San Diego area and found you were ‘my’ weatherman again on KUSI News. You made so many of us happy, may you rest in peace and thank you.”

