L.A. city councilman wants water board to call off Delta tunnels vote

A Los Angeles city councilman is calling on the council and Mayor Eric Garcetti to oppose a crucial vote by a Southern California water board on a $17-billion project that would be funded in part by Los Angeles ratepayers.

Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a resolution Friday that asks the city and Garcetti to formally object to a vote by the board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California on the project, known as California WaterFix.

The 38-member board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to commit $4.3 billion in MWD funds to the project.

Echoing the concerns of some environmentalists that oppose the proposal, Koretz said ratepayer money should instead be spent on local water projects.

“It puts us on the hook for billions of dollars,” Koretz, a former MWD board member, said of WaterFix.

Koretz’s resolution is symbolic, since the city doesn’t formally have a say in the proposal. However, his move could put pressure on the mayor.

Garcetti hasn’t taken a position on WaterFix. Five of the MWD board members are appointed by the mayor.

WaterFix is a priority of Gov. Jerry Brown, who was in Southern California this week promoting the proposal.

Long planned, the project seeks to ease restrictions on water deliveries from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. It involves the construction of new diversion points on the Sacramento River and two massive tunnels under the delta.

MWD imports water from the delta and sells it to Los Angeles and other Southern California water agencies serving 19 million people. The MWD staff has recommended that the board vote yes, saying the project is necessary to maintain deliveries of Northern California water.

Amid financial concerns, the Westlands Water District, the country's largest agriculture water district, voted last month not to participate in the plan.

Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar declined to comment on Koretz’s motion. Earlier in the week, he said the mayor is still considering the project.

“The mayor wants to protect ratepayers, develop local water resources, and ensure that L.A. has enough water for generations,” Comisar said. “With that in mind, he is carefully looking at the project, listening to many opinions, and will decide based on the merits."

About two dozen activists protested outside Garcetti’s home Wednesday night, calling on him to oppose the project.

Koretz said the city sought assurances from the MWD about WaterFix, such as requiring a public vote if the district’s obligations changed. Those requests were “ignored,” he said.

He said he hopes his resolution will be voted on at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, before the MWD is expected to vote on the project that afternoon.

To go into effect, Koretz’s resolution must be passed by the council and be approved by Garcetti, a spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer said Friday.

CAPTION The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith