LAPD officers found liable in Skid Row shooting death of Charly 'Africa' Keunang

A jury has found two Los Angeles police officers liable for damages in the fatal 2015 shooting of a homeless black man on Skid Row.

City News Service reports jurors in the federal civil trial over the death of Charly “Africa” Keunang on Thursday cleared a third officer and the city of Los Angeles of any liability.

The panel is due back in court later in the afternoon to begin the damages phase of the trial — although attorneys for both sides are meeting to discuss a possible settlement.

The Los Angeles County district attorney in 2016 decided not to charge officers with a crime. Prosecutors said the shooting was justified because Keunang had reached for an officer's gun.

Video of the shooting prompted protests in the city.

