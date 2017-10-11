City agrees to pay $1.9 million to family of man fatally shot by LAPD

The Los Angeles City Council agreed Wednesday to pay $1.9 million to the family of a man in a wheelchair who was fatally shot by police in a Lincoln Heights apartment two years ago.

The 12-1 vote will settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the wife and children of Luis Martinez, who was shot after police say he lunged toward officers with a knife.

An attorney representing Martinez’s family disputed the police account at a news conference last year, saying the 35-year-old was recovering from a broken hip — an injury so serious he would not have been able to stand and move toward the officers.

The lawsuit said Martinez was in a wheelchair and denied he was armed with any weapon, calling the April 21, 2015, shooting “unreasonable, unnecessary, excessive and unjustified under the law.”

The Police Commission — the civilian board that oversees the Los Angeles Police Department and reviews all shootings by officers — ruled last year that the officers were justified in using deadly force against Martinez. It was reasonable, the panel determined, to think that Martinez’s actions “presented an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”

But the five-person panel agreed with Chief Charlie Beck that some of the tactics used by the officers were flawed. Commissioners noted that the officers who responded to the scene failed to develop a plan for how to respond beforehand or communicate effectively as the encounter unfolded.

The officers also left their Tasers in their police cars, the panel said, leaving them without a less-lethal device to subdue Martinez.

Times staff writer Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather